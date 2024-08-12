Uber Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $280,326 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $916,876.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $85.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $39.95 $37.7 $39.65 $30.00 $396.4K 7.5K 100 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $18.2 $18.1 $18.2 $85.00 $120.1K 276 67 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.05 $6.6 $6.62 $65.00 $69.3K 1.2K 105 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.65 $9.6 $9.65 $60.00 $59.8K 8.8K 65 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.84 $2.81 $2.81 $82.50 $44.1K 1.1K 321

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,550,609, the price of UBER is up by 0.47%, reaching $68.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $91.4.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $92. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wolfe Research lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $95. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

