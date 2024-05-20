Uber Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $300,521, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $434,262.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $57.5 to $90.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $57.5 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.6 $24.45 $24.6 $90.00 $179.5K 616 100 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.79 $1.78 $1.78 $70.00 $96.3K 26.2K 892 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.15 $9.05 $9.05 $65.00 $90.5K 329 0 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.05 $8.7 $9.05 $65.00 $90.4K 329 200 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.4 $7.35 $7.35 $70.00 $49.2K 2.1K 64

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,677,437, the price of UBER is up by 0.05%, reaching $65.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $89.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $100. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $81. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $89. In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Uber Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.