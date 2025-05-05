Markets

Uber Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

May 05, 2025 — 02:01 pm EDT

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 95 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,068,369, and 74 are calls, for a total amount of $7,357,236.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.5 and $115.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Options Call Chart

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.15 $90.00 $429.5K 5.5K 661
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.0 $15.7 $15.8 $75.00 $395.0K 12.3K 1.4K
UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $90.00 $371.9K 23.6K 7.7K
UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $82.50 $366.0K 8.0K 1.6K
UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.14 $1.01 $1.04 $60.00 $210.0K 10.0K 2.0K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • Currently trading with a volume of 17,375,226, the UBER's price is up by 2.14%, now at $86.08.
  • RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.
  • Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for UBER

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2025RBC CapitalReiteratesOutperformOutperform
Apr 2025Cantor FitzgeraldReiteratesOverweightOverweight
Apr 2025KeybancMaintainsOverweightOverweight

