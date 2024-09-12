Uber Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $443,006 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $215,849.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $78.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $78.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.65 $12.55 $12.65 $65.00 $140.4K 7.1K 111 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.32 $2.26 $2.27 $60.00 $109.5K 13.8K 1.2K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.62 $0.49 $0.51 $69.00 $59.7K 2.7K 1.5K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.28 $2.26 $2.27 $60.00 $46.1K 13.8K 406 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.4 $0.36 $0.36 $68.00 $45.1K 2.0K 2.0K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,119,618, the price of UBER is down by -0.29%, reaching $69.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $88. An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $84. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $90. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Uber Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.