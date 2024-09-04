Uber Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 55 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,662,835 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $3,173,416.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 1750.74 with a total volume of 12,661.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.25 $11.05 $11.2 $80.00 $1.1M 6.1K 1.0K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.65 $7.45 $7.65 $90.00 $765.0K 2.8K 1.0K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $13.8 $12.65 $13.8 $72.50 $146.2K 1.6K 638 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $13.8 $12.15 $13.8 $72.50 $131.1K 1.6K 414 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $13.8 $12.65 $13.8 $72.50 $128.3K 1.6K 514

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies With a volume of 4,832,028, the price of UBER is down -0.46% at $71.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $88.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $98. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $80. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $82. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

