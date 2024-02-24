Uber Technologies (XTRA:UT8) Price Target Increased by 28.23% to 80.41

The average one-year price target for Uber Technologies (XTRA:UT8) has been revised to 80.41 / share. This is an increase of 28.23% from the prior estimate of 62.71 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.70 to a high of 97.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from the latest reported closing price of 72.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 235 owner(s) or 10.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UT8 is 0.76%, a decrease of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.68% to 1,998,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 86,060K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,045K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,433K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,976K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 46,526K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,027K shares, representing a decrease of 18.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 84.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 45,068K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,751K shares, representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UT8 by 41.23% over the last quarter.

