Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity For March 14

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $3,408,339, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,291,119.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $6.45 $6.25 $6.35 $65.00 $1.2M 3.9K 2.0K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.35 $65.00 $635.0K 3.9K 3.0K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.5 $21.35 $21.35 $90.00 $538.0K 629 281 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.98 $1.9 $1.97 $60.00 $394.0K 11.7K 2.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.9 $13.75 $13.75 $70.00 $379.5K 286 19

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies Trading volume stands at 4,021,016, with UBER's price up by 2.66%, positioned at $71.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.67.

