Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity For May 21

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $770,530 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $619,747.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $90.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $0.7 $0.45 $0.45 $58.00 $157.5K 3.5K 3.5K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.18 $2.17 $2.18 $57.50 $104.2K 3.0K 1.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.4 $6.3 $6.4 $60.00 $96.0K 3.3K 164 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $77.50 $87.5K 602 1 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.5 $20.1 $20.35 $50.00 $83.3K 1.4K 74

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Uber Technologies With a volume of 11,539,203, the price of UBER is down -0.92% at $64.06. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $92.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $100. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $88. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $87. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $95. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $93.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

