Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity For April 15

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $1,059,693, and 21 are calls, amounting to $3,097,768.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $90.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Uber Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Uber Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.39 $2.3 $2.39 $82.50 $955.2K 4.9K 4.0K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.2 $4.29 $60.00 $856.0K 9.6K 2.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $80.00 $442.7K 21.7K 1.7K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.6 $75.00 $280.0K 14.1K 4.6K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.35 $75.00 $264.8K 14.1K 523

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,493,329, the UBER's price is up by 1.09%, now at $73.89.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $88.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

