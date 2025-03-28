Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $77,824, and 8 were calls, valued at $960,587.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $87.5 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.35 $17.2 $17.3 $65.00 $276.8K 4.6K 160 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.55 $9.45 $9.55 $87.50 $191.0K 180 200 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.15 $11.05 $11.15 $67.50 $151.6K 637 7 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $14.6 $14.4 $14.51 $60.00 $120.3K 234 86 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.6 $9.45 $9.6 $87.50 $90.2K 180 201

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 927,989, with UBER's price down by -0.43%, positioned at $74.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $92. * An analyst from KGI Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $78.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for UBER

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 KGI Securities Downgrades Outperform Neutral Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

