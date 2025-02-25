Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $134,049, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $992,278.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.8 $15.45 $15.4 $62.50 $308.0K 2.5K 3 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $80.00 $107.5K 15.0K 525 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.75 $6.75 $75.00 $78.3K 13.5K 211 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $80.00 $77.0K 1.3K 13 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $1.53 $1.5 $1.53 $76.00 $68.5K 3.0K 226

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,798,759, the price of UBER is down -2.32% at $74.64. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

