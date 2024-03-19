Uber Technologies (UBER) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Uber Technologies (UBER) ended the recent trading session at $77.08, demonstrating a +1.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

The the stock of ride-hailing company has fallen by 3.46% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 362.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.07 billion, indicating a 14.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $43.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.78% and +15.98%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.58% increase. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Uber Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.52 for its industry.

We can also see that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 2.24 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

