Uber Technologies (UBER) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $74.11, moving -2.83% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 9.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2026. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.27 billion, up 15.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $57.91 billion, which would represent changes of -36.98% and +11.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. As of now, Uber Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Uber Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.85. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.98.

It is also worth noting that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 6.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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