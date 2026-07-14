Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Uber Technologies (UBER) was down 2.94% at $72.08. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 1.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Uber Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 31.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.19 billion, indicating a 12.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.95 per share and a revenue of $57.86 billion, representing changes of -44.34% and +11.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. As of now, Uber Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Uber Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.41.

It is also worth noting that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 6.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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