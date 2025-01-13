Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the latest trading day at $65.70, indicating a -0.41% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 10.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Uber Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.77 billion, reflecting a 18.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. As of now, Uber Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Uber Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.96, so one might conclude that Uber Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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