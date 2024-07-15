Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $72.29, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 3.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 72.22% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.57 billion, indicating a 14.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.85 per share and a revenue of $43.32 billion, signifying shifts of -2.3% and +16.2%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Currently, Uber Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Uber Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 85.64. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.03 for its industry.

Meanwhile, UBER's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

