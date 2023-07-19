Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $47.12, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 12.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Uber Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 99.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.36 billion, up 15.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $37.7 billion, which would represent changes of +101.51% and +18.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Uber Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 650.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31, which means Uber Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, UBER's PEG ratio is currently 14.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.