Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $31.46, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 8.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.68 billion, up 26.71% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $36.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.2% and +15.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

