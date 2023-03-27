Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $30.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 7.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, up 95.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.68 billion, up 26.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.26 per share and revenue of $36.91 billion, which would represent changes of +94.41% and +15.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.