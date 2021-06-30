Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $50.12, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 0.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

UBER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.55, up 46.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.7 billion, up 65.15% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.33 per share and revenue of $15.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.54% and +31.21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. UBER is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.