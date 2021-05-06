Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $46.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 10.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.63 billion, up 61.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $16.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.33% and +33.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.87% lower. UBER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

