Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $50.49, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 4.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.57% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.71 billion, down 8.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.86 per share and revenue of $12.68 billion, which would represent changes of +43.32% and -10.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. UBER currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

