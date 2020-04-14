Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $27.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 37.95% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UBER as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UBER to post earnings of -$0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.43 billion, up 10.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.39 per share and revenue of $14.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +64.9% and +3.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.34% lower. UBER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

