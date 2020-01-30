Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $36.68, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 24.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 6, 2020.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

