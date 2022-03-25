Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $34.06, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 0.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.17 billion, up 112.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $28.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -192.31% and +61.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

