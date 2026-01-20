Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) ended the recent trading session at $83.72, demonstrating a -1.33% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.39%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company have appreciated by 4.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 74.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.29 billion, indicating a 19.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.41 per share and a revenue of $51.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.64% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.85, which means Uber Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

