Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $30.17, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 4% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.19% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. UBER is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.