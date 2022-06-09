Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $25.44, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 14.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 143.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.36 billion, up 87.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.58 per share and revenue of $30.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1276.92% and +73.58%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.