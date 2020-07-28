Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $30.81, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 4.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.76%.

UBER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2020. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.17 billion, down 31.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.61 per share and revenue of $12.88 billion, which would represent changes of +46.99% and -8.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. UBER currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.