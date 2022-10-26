Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 2.87% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.01 billion, up 65.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.64 per share and revenue of $31.31 billion, which would represent changes of -1684.62% and +79.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

