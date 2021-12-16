Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $37.70, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 14.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Uber Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.35 billion, up 69.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion, which would represent changes of +72.54% and +42.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.34% lower. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

