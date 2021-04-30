Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $54.77, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 4.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UBER as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.56, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.21 billion, down 9.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $16.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.33% and +33.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.59% lower. UBER is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.