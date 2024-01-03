Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $58.25, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company have appreciated by 0.71% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.15, indicating a 48.28% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.76 billion, indicating a 13.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.87% increase. At present, Uber Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Uber Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.03, so one might conclude that Uber Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.