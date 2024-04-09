Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves 0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Uber Technologies (UBER) reached $75.14, with a +0.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company witnessed a loss of 3.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Uber Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 362.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.07 billion, indicating a 14.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $43.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.93% and +16.09%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Uber Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Uber Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.05, so one might conclude that Uber Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that UBER currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)

