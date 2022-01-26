Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $34.80, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 18.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion, up 69.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.24% lower. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

