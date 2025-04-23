Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $73.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 1.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Uber Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 259.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.6 billion, up 14.54% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $50.42 billion, representing changes of -44.96% and +14.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower. Right now, Uber Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Uber Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.15.

It's also important to note that UBER currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.