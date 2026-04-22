Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $75.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

The stock of ride-hailing company has risen by 6.8% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2026. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.27 billion, up 15.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.34 per share and a revenue of $57.91 billion, demonstrating changes of -36.98% and +11.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Uber Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Uber Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.12. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.58 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 7.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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