Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $75.16, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company witnessed a gain of 3.58% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.39, showcasing a 290% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11 billion, indicating a 18.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $43.43 billion, which would represent changes of +19.54% and +16.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% lower. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Uber Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.79. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.59 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that UBER currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

