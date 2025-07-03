Uber Technologies (UBER) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $93.63, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 10.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 29.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.45 billion, up 16.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.9 per share and a revenue of $50.69 billion, signifying shifts of -36.4% and +15.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% higher. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Uber Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.77, which means Uber Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

