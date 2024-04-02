Uber Technologies (UBER) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Uber Technologies (UBER) ended the recent trading session at $76.98, demonstrating a +0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 6.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 362.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.07 billion, indicating a 14.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $43.27 billion, representing changes of +36.78% and +16.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Currently, Uber Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Uber Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 64.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.1, which means Uber Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that UBER has a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

