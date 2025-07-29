Uber Technologies (UBER) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Uber Technologies (UBER) was down 3.85% at $87.11. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 2.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.62, marking a 31.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.46 billion, showing a 16.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.9 per share and revenue of $50.74 billion, indicating changes of -36.4% and +15.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Uber Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.13 of its industry.

It's also important to note that UBER currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.