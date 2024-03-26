Uber Technologies (UBER) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $77.91, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.42%.

The ride-hailing company's shares have seen an increase of 1.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.21, showcasing a 362.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.06 billion, up 14.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $43.24 billion, which would represent changes of +36.78% and +15.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% higher. Uber Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.33.

One should further note that UBER currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

