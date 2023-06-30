Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $43.17, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 10.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.

Uber Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 98.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.31 billion, up 15.37% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $37.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +101.08% and +17.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.64% higher. Uber Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Uber Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 851.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.18.

It is also worth noting that UBER currently has a PEG ratio of 19.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UBER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

