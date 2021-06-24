Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $50.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 1.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UBER as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.57, up 44.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.7 billion, up 65.15% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $15.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.18% and +31.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. UBER is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.