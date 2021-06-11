Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $50.01, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 11.4% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UBER as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UBER to post earnings of -$0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.68 billion, up 64.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $15.82 billion, which would represent changes of +62.18% and +30.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UBER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions

