Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $37.14, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 6.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

UBER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.14 billion, down 17.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.82 per share and revenue of $12.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.91% and -9.58%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% higher. UBER currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.