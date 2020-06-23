Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $33.05, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UBER to post earnings of -$0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.30 billion, down 27.39% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.61 per share and revenue of $13.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.99% and -5.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. UBER currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.