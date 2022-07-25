Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $23.35, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Uber Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 143.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.35 billion, up 87.1% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.56 per share and revenue of $30.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1269.23% and +73.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

