Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed the most recent trading day at $35.98, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 12.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Uber Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.17 billion, up 112.7% from the prior-year quarter.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $28.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -192.31% and +61.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher within the past month. Uber Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

