Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $33.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 8.01% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uber Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.03 billion, up 107.84% from the year-ago period.

UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.76 per share and revenue of $27.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -192.31% and +59.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. Uber Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UBER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.